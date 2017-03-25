Saturday 25th March, 2017

Dallas Sun News

Section

Karlovy Vary winner 'The Teacher' to open Czech That Film Fest in L.A.

PanARMENIAN.Net - The sixth edition of the Czech That Film Festival opens Friday, March 24 with Karlovy Vary fest winner "The Teacher" unspooling at Laemmle's Monica Film Center. The screening will be ...

Slumping Sharks see Stars for second time this week

DALLAS -- From a big-picture standpoint, the San Jose Sharks remain in good shape despite a four-game losing streak and a shrinking lead in the Pacific Division.Of course the Sharks (42-24-7), who l ...

Blackhawks pull off shootout win over Stars

CHICAGO -- Artemi Panarin scored the tiebreaking goal in the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks outlasted the Dallas Stars for a 3-2 win on Thursday night.Patrick Kane scored in regulation and aga ...

Barnes delivers as Mavericks defeat Clippers

DALLAS -- Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes buried the go-ahead jumper and made big a steal with 3.9 seconds to go to give Dallas a 97-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at the ...

Blackhawks take 6-game point streak into Stars visit

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks will try to pad their lead atop the Central Division and Western Conference standings when they host the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.With nine games to go in the ...

Texas pizza chain closes its four Colorado locations

A Texas pizza chain that once had big plans in Colorado is giving up on the state.Pie Five Pizza closed its four locations in the state last month. The unit of Rave Restaurant Group Inc. of suburban ...

East Dallas' landmark Casa Linda shopping center to get major makeover

Dallas' second oldest shopping center ' the landmark Casa Linda shopping center ' is set to get a major multimillion-dollar upgrade, which would bring a new "signature, full-service restaurant concept ...

Dallas investor brings Seattle aerospace firm aboard in 'frothy market'

Dallas private equity firm Trive Capital has acquired a Seattle aerospace supplier through one of its platform companies as the market for acquisitions is expected to continue churning this year.The ...

How Gaston's Ignite Your Future program boosts manufacturing

What do you get when to combine 430 Gaston County high-school students in a big room with 11 employers' Crystal McCabe, human resources director for Dixon Quick Coupling in the Dallas area, is hoping ...

International News

Section

{{item.TITLE}}

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...

{{item.TITLE}}

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...

Texas News

Section

With a sour taste after days of negotiating, Trump says he is done negotiating, but will this be his first legislative failure?

WASHINGTON, U.S. - After the planned vote on the GOP health care bill was postponed abruptly by House Republican leaders on Thursday - Donald Trump has made his stance clear.The President, w

{{item.TITLE | limitTo:40}} ...

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...

{{item.TITLE | limitTo:40}} ...

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Dallas Sun.

More Information

Sports News

Section
{{item.TITLE}}

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}

Movie Review

-By James Kendrick
The jungle book 2016

Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book is being described as a live-action updating of Disney’s 1967 classic animated film, and that description is both testament to how well the film works and how thoroughly blurred the divide between the “real” and the computer-generated has become...

Read More

Hotel Review

Lorem ipsume dolor sit

dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitatiton..

Read More

Financial Markets News Wire

Section